Akinleye, Osun CoS extols Youth Affairs Commissioner, Olagunju on his birthday
Akinleye, Osun CoS extols Youth Affairs Commissioner, Olagunju on his birthday

Published

17 mins ago

on

Akinleye, Osun CoS extols Youth Affairs Commissioner, Olagunju on his birthday

 

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has extolled the state’s Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Hon. Moshood Olalekan Olagunju has he celebrates his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message issued  and personally signed, described Hon. Olagunju as a visionary and dedicated public servant whose passion for youth empowerment and unwavering commitment to the progress of Osun State continue to make a meaningful impact.

He commended his selfless service and contributions toward the state’s development.

 

He attested to his intellectual prowess and passion for youth development which he has been exhibiting since assumption of office as Youth Affairs commissioner.

 

“On this special day, I join many well-wishers in celebrating you, Hon. Moshood Olalekan Olagunju, a true inspiration and a dedicated public servant. Your passion for youth empowerment and commitment to the progress of Osun State are truly admirable. Your efforts continue to positively impact the lives of many.

 

“As you mark another year of greatness, I pray that Almighty Allah blesses you with more wisdom, good health, and abundant success. May your efforts to transform lives and build a better society be richly rewarded.

 

“Wishing you a joyous and fulfilling birthday filled with happiness, prosperity, and greater achievements in the years ahead.”

