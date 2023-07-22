Akinleye, Osun CoS congratulates newly appointed board chairmen

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has congratulated the newly appointed chairmen of non statutory boards and parastatals in the state.

The chief of staff noted that the development of the state is collective patrimony, hence the appointees must work to make it realisable.

Akinleye stated this in a release issued, personally signed by him and made available to newsmen on Friday.

He said Osun has been left behind in the track of development for long, but need competent hands to work with in rebuilding it.

This, according to him, made Governor Ademola Adeleke to carefully select the capable hands to be saddled with the responsibility of rebuilding the state.

He urged them to see their appointments as clarion call to service and huge task to put the state in the highest pedestral it deserved

Akinleye averred that the chairmen are people of impeccable character who have excelled in their various careers in life.

He assured that they will bring their intellectual prowess to bear in developing their various boards and parastatals.

He urged them to sustain the tempo of loyalty, dedication, and commitment to duty, be honest in the discharge of duties, be accountable, and be mindful of the confidence reposed in the administration by the people.

Akinleye wished them a very successful tenure as they continue to shoulder this huge responsibility of ensuring that Osun residents reap the dividends of democracy the people of the state deserved.