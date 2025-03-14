Police officers who caused stampede at Abia entertainment centre arrested 

Police in Abia State says it has arrested the officers who caused a stampede a popular entertainment centre, De Latinos Concept, in Umuahia, last weekend

Business Hallmark reports that there was mayhem during the unfortunate incident, which led to stampede, causing injuries and destruction of properties worth millions when the

Disclosing the arrest of the officers during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed D. Isa said the officers were nabbed along with some staff of of the company and were being interrogated at the crime department of the command.

Standing side-by-side with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commodore MacDonald Ubah (rtd), after the monthly State Security Council meeting, Thursday, the Commissioner, expressed regret over the incident which he described as avoidable and unprofessional .

The police boss, however, said the security situation in Abia has generally improved following strategic operations by the various Security Agencies in the State.

” With the special operations that we carried out both in Aba, Umuahia, and all area councils, people came in for Christmas and new year celebrations and there was relative peace,” CP Isa stated.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, noting that the Command remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure peace and security across the State

In his reaction the SA to the governor on Security matters Navy Commander Ubah reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to protecting lives and properties of Abia people and residents.

He condemned the incident that took place at De Latinos, saying that the state government is on top of the matter.

Answering a question on the recent killing of a businessman, who hails from Arochukwu, on his way back to the state from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Ubah assured that security agencies were actively investigating the matter.

“All hands are on deck to unravel that incident and investigations are ongoing”, he stated.

It will be recalled that De Latinos Concept Umuahia, came under attack on Sunday night, leading to the destruction of items and injuries on innocent persons.

According to eye-witnesses , trouble started when a police officer, dressed in mufti, attempted to enter the premises of the popular entertainment centre with ‘suya meat’ bought from somewhere else but was denied access in keeping with the standing policy of the company against bringing in food drinks and other items from outside.

Sources said that the police officer felt humiliated and allegedly called for reinforcement from his office in Umuahia.

On arrival, the re-enforcement, cordoned the place and started scattering everywhere, beating the bouncers, firing tear-gas and chasing everyone around.

The fracas that ensued , which took people who were relaxing there by surprise, left many unsuspecting citizens injured and property of the company destroyed.

In a swift reaction, Governor Alex Otti directed his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu to visit the scene immediately and study the situation, while he ordered the Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators of the violence and bring them to justice.

Speaking at the venue, the Deputy Governor expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and reassured the management of the center that the government would do everything to protect investors and their investments in the state.

In a follow up statement endorsed by the Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti vowed that every single person involved in the attack would be prosecuted to serve as a lesson to others.

Governor Otti commiserated with the management and staff of De Latinos on behalf of the people and State Government.

Otti reassured Abians that his administration is committed to creating and sustaining enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive; and thus would not sit idly-by and watch some unpatriotic persons instill fear in the minds of innocent residents and business owners in the state.