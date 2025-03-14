Connect with us

Nation

Police officers who caused stampede at Abia entertainment centre arrested 
Advertisement

Nation

FG kicks as Trump gets nod to impose sanctions on Nigeria over killing of Christians

Nation

Gov Abiodun tasks new monarch to use influence to facilitate developmental projects

Nation

Akinleye congratulates Osun AG, Jimi Bada on birthday anniversary 

Nation

Don't panic over troops’ movements, gunshots, Army tells Enugu residents 

Nation

IWD: Women still face barriers to leadership – Kaita

Nation

Ogun SUBEB commends Olowu for supporting education initiatives 

Nation

Igbo town unions express outrage over FG’s plan to set up ranches in South East

Nation

Bandits free abducted Ondo surveyors after payment of N20m ransom

Nation

El-Rufai’s son threatens Southern Kaduna with violence

Nation

Police officers who caused stampede at Abia entertainment centre arrested 

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Police officers who caused stampede at Abia entertainment centre arrested 

Police in Abia State says it has arrested the  officers who  caused a stampede a popular entertainment centre, De Latinos Concept, in Umuahia, last weekend

Business Hallmark reports that there was mayhem during the unfortunate incident, which led to stampede, causing injuries and destruction of properties worth millions when the

Disclosing the arrest of the officers during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed D. Isa  said the officers were nabbed along  with some staff of of the company  and were  being interrogated  at the crime department of the command.

Standing side-by-side with the  Special Adviser to the Governor on  Security Matters, Navy Commodore MacDonald Ubah (rtd), after the monthly State Security Council meeting, Thursday, the Commissioner, expressed regret over the incident which he described as avoidable and unprofessional .

The police boss, however, said the security situation in Abia has generally improved following strategic operations by the various Security Agencies in the State.

” With the special operations that we carried out both in Aba, Umuahia, and all area councils, people came in for Christmas and new year celebrations and there was relative peace,” CP Isa stated.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, noting that the Command remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure peace and security across the State

In his reaction the SA to the governor on Security matters Navy Commander Ubah  reaffirmed  the commitment of the state government  to protecting lives and properties of Abia people and residents.

He condemned the incident that took place at  De  Latinos, saying that the state government is on top of the matter.

Advertisement

Answering a question on the recent killing of a businessman, who hails from Arochukwu, on his way back to the state from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Ubah assured that security agencies  were  actively investigating the matter.

“All hands are on deck to unravel that incident and investigations are ongoing”, he stated.

It will be recalled that  De Latinos Concept Umuahia, came under attack on Sunday night, leading to the destruction of items and injuries on innocent persons.

According to  eye-witnesses , trouble started when a police officer, dressed in mufti, attempted to enter the premises of the popular entertainment centre  with ‘suya meat’ bought from somewhere else but was denied access in keeping with the standing policy of the company against bringing in food drinks and other items from outside.

Sources said  that the police  officer  felt humiliated and allegedly called for reinforcement  from his office in Umuahia.

On arrival, the  re-enforcement, cordoned the place and started scattering everywhere, beating the bouncers, firing tear-gas and chasing everyone around.

The  fracas that ensued , which took people who were relaxing there by surprise, left many unsuspecting citizens injured and property of the company destroyed.

In a swift reaction, Governor Alex Otti  directed his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu  to visit the scene immediately  and study the situation, while he ordered  the Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators of the violence and bring them to justice.

Speaking at the venue, the Deputy Governor expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and  reassured the management of the center that the government would do everything to protect investors and their investments in the state.

Advertisement

In a follow up statement endorsed by  the Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma,  Otti vowed that every single person involved in the attack would be prosecuted to serve as a lesson to others.

Governor Otti commiserated with the management and staff of De Latinos on behalf of the  people and State Government.

Otti reassured  Abians that his administration  is committed to creating and sustaining  enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive; and thus would not sit idly-by and watch some unpatriotic persons instill fear in the minds of innocent residents and business owners in the state.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (168) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (326) Alex Otti (511) Aliko Dangote (88) Atiku Abubakar (294) Babajide Sanwo-olu (173) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (821) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (133) Dapo Abiodun (143) dollar (137) EFCC (137) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (352) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (234) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (155) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (257) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (575) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement