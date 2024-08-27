Akinleye, Osun CoS Congratulates Erelu Ngozi Adeleke on her birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor has described Erelu Ngozi Esther Adeleke, the wife of the governor as supportive partner who has never relented in her supporting roles for her husband.

Akinleye stated this in a congratulatory message to her on her birthday anniversary.

According to the Chief of Staff, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke has demonstrated her passion for humanity through series of human development engagement which has boosted the developmental strive of her husband.

He saluted Erelu Ngozi’s courage and doggedness, adding that her supportive roles in bringing the developmental agenda of Governor Ademola Adeleke for Osun people to fruition cannot be overemphasized.

He said her courageous act and understanding nature has added to her credibility.

“To the birthday celebrant, the wife of my amiable governor and boss, Erelu Ngozi Esther Adeleke, this day signifies a memorable day in your life, a beginning of another milestone.

“I celebrate you today, a jewel of Adeleke dynasty. Your demonstration of love and passion for development of humanity is second to none”

“As you celebrate the beginning of another journey in life today, I pray to God to bless you with more wisdom and knowledge, ability to do more exploits in service to humanity. Happy birthday my dear sister and wife of my indefatigable governor, Ademola Adeleke”

