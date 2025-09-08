Akinleye congratulates Osun health adviser Dr. Akindele on birthday

The Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has congratulated the Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, on his birthday, describing him as a dedicated professional who has made significant contributions to the state’s public health sector.

In a personally signed statement, Akinleye commended Dr. Akindele for his tireless efforts in advancing Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration’s health agenda, particularly in strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

“I extend my warmest birthday wishes to you, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health. Your dedication, hard work, and remarkable contributions to the success of Governor Adeleke’s administration, particularly in advancing public health, are truly commendable,” Akinleye said.

He noted that beyond his current role, Akindele has also played a vital part in Osun politics as a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, helping to strengthen the party and ensure its stability.

“Your commitment to service, diligence, and passion for progress shine through in all that you do, making you an invaluable asset to this government and an inspiration to all who know you,” he added.

Akinleye prayed for Akindele’s continued success, robust health, and wisdom, wishing him many more years of fulfillment and positive impact on the people of Osun State.