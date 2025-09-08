Connect with us

Nation

Akinleye congratulates Osun health adviser Dr. Akindele on birthday
Advertisement

Nation

Insecurity: Nigeria's N3bn ‘ransom economy’ troubles retired generals, FG  

Nation

Nigeria to experience rare total lunar eclipse on Sunday night

Nation

UN condemns Borno massacre, urges swift justice for 63 killed in Boko Haram attack

Nation

CAI4SR sensitises journalists on accurate reportage of PWDs

Nation

Human capital management key to workplace sustainability - Ogun HoS

Nation

EFCC declares Sujimoto CEO Olasijibomi Ogundele wanted over alleged laundering

Nation

Akinleye urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character at Mawlid Nabiy

Nation

Abia Govt dismisses 6 staff of ministry of justice over salary padding

Nation

Tinubu travels to Europe for 10-day working vacation

Nation

Akinleye congratulates Osun health adviser Dr. Akindele on birthday

Published

7 mins ago

on

Akinleye congratulates Osun health adviser Dr. Akindele on birthday

 

The Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has congratulated the Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, on his birthday, describing him as a dedicated professional who has made significant contributions to the state’s public health sector.

In a personally signed statement, Akinleye commended Dr. Akindele for his tireless efforts in advancing Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration’s health agenda, particularly in strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

“I extend my warmest birthday wishes to you, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health. Your dedication, hard work, and remarkable contributions to the success of Governor Adeleke’s administration, particularly in advancing public health, are truly commendable,” Akinleye said.

He noted that beyond his current role, Akindele has also played a vital part in Osun politics as a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, helping to strengthen the party and ensure its stability.

“Your commitment to service, diligence, and passion for progress shine through in all that you do, making you an invaluable asset to this government and an inspiration to all who know you,” he added.

Akinleye prayed for Akindele’s continued success, robust health, and wisdom, wishing him many more years of fulfillment and positive impact on the people of Osun State.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (176) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (384) Alex Otti (586) Aliko Dangote (110) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (962) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (196) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (292) Olusegun Obasanjo (133) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (654) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (100) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement