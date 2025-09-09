Connect with us

Nation

Israel takes war to Doha, targets Hamas leaders in Qatar strike
Advertisement

Nation

Akinleye congratulates Osun health adviser Dr. Akindele on birthday

Nation

Insecurity: Nigeria's N3bn ‘ransom economy’ troubles retired generals, FG  

Nation

Nigeria to experience rare total lunar eclipse on Sunday night

Nation

UN condemns Borno massacre, urges swift justice for 63 killed in Boko Haram attack

Nation

CAI4SR sensitises journalists on accurate reportage of PWDs

Nation

Human capital management key to workplace sustainability - Ogun HoS

Nation

EFCC declares Sujimoto CEO Olasijibomi Ogundele wanted over alleged laundering

Nation

Akinleye urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character at Mawlid Nabiy

Nation

Abia Govt dismisses 6 staff of ministry of justice over salary padding

Nation

Israel takes war to Doha, targets Hamas leaders in Qatar strike

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Israel takes war to Doha, targets Hamas leaders in Qatar strike

Israel launched a precision strike in Doha, Qatar, targeting senior Hamas leaders in what marks the first known Israeli military operation against the group in the Gulf nation, Israeli officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Among those targeted was Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas’ chief negotiator, according to a senior Israeli official who said the military is “awaiting the results of the strike.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said in a statement that it had carried out the attack with the Shin Bet security agency, describing it as a hit on “senior leadership” responsible for the October 7 massacre and ongoing war efforts. The statement did not explicitly confirm the location but suggested the strike occurred outside Gaza.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have orchestrated terror operations and managed the war against the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after Al-Hayya met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, a meeting that underscored Qatar’s role as a mediator in ceasefire talks.

Qatar strongly condemned the strike, calling it a “cowardly” and “criminal assault” in violation of international law. “The State of Qatar emphasizes that it will not tolerate this reckless and irresponsible Israeli behavior,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said on X.

A senior Hamas official also confirmed that negotiators were among those targeted in the explosion.

The unprecedented strike is expected to heighten tensions in the Gulf and complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *