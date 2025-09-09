Israel takes war to Doha, targets Hamas leaders in Qatar strike

Israel launched a precision strike in Doha, Qatar, targeting senior Hamas leaders in what marks the first known Israeli military operation against the group in the Gulf nation, Israeli officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Among those targeted was Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas’ chief negotiator, according to a senior Israeli official who said the military is “awaiting the results of the strike.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said in a statement that it had carried out the attack with the Shin Bet security agency, describing it as a hit on “senior leadership” responsible for the October 7 massacre and ongoing war efforts. The statement did not explicitly confirm the location but suggested the strike occurred outside Gaza.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have orchestrated terror operations and managed the war against the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after Al-Hayya met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, a meeting that underscored Qatar’s role as a mediator in ceasefire talks.

Qatar strongly condemned the strike, calling it a “cowardly” and “criminal assault” in violation of international law. “The State of Qatar emphasizes that it will not tolerate this reckless and irresponsible Israeli behavior,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said on X.

A senior Hamas official also confirmed that negotiators were among those targeted in the explosion.

The unprecedented strike is expected to heighten tensions in the Gulf and complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.