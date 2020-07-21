By OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the state’s governorship election with a wide margin

The governor polled 2,458 votes to defeat eight other aspirants.

Olusola Oke (SAN) came in distant second with 262 votes followed by Isaac Kekemeke who garnered 19 votes.

Ambassador Olusola Iji polled nine votes. Olayide Adelami and Nathaniel Adojutelegan polled four votes each while Mrs, while Jumoke Anifowose scored two votes.

Earlier on Sunday, Odimayo Ifeoluwa Oyedele and Segun Abraham stood down for Akeredolu.

The governor won in all the 18 local governments in the state.

Declaring Akeredolu winner of the primary election held at the Ondo State International Cultural and Event Centre, chairman of the election committee, Governor Yahaya Bello said a total of 3,016 delegates were accredited for the exercise while total votes cast stood at 2,793. Of the number, 2, 760 votes were valid while 33 were declared as invalid.

The exercise started exactly 2:00 pm on Monday and ended 1:00 am Tuesday. Accreditation commenced 11:00 am.

In his acceptance speech, Akeredolu said he could not have had it better as the victory was handed to him on his birthday.

He enjoined his co-aspirants to join him in the journey ahead, stressing that he needs all of them as experienced generals in their own rights who are leading troupes that are important in the task of developing the state.