Ajaero leaves police headquarters, to address journalists at NLC office
Published

3 hours ago

on

Ajaero leaves police headquarters, to address journalists at NLC office

Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has left the headquarters of the Intelligence Response Team in Abuja where he had gone on invitation.

Ajaero who arrived at exactly 10:17am, left at 11.15 am after writing his statement.

He would address journalists at the NLC headquarters.

The police had last week invited Ajaero to the IRT headquarters on August 20 by 10 am to answer questions on his alleged involvement in terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

He eventually honoured the invitation today, Thursday, accompanied by Femi Falana, SAN, Marshal Abubakar, Deji Adeyanju, and other senior officials of the NLC.

