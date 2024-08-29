Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has left the headquarters of the Intelligence Response Team in Abuja where he had gone on invitation.

Ajaero who arrived at exactly 10:17am, left at 11.15 am after writing his statement.

He would address journalists at the NLC headquarters.

News continues after this Advertisement

The police had last week invited Ajaero to the IRT headquarters on August 20 by 10 am to answer questions on his alleged involvement in terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

He eventually honoured the invitation today, Thursday, accompanied by Femi Falana, SAN, Marshal Abubakar, Deji Adeyanju, and other senior officials of the NLC.

News continues after this Advertisement