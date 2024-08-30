Nneka Enwereji emerges as Citibank Managing Director

Citibank Nigeria Limited (Citi), has announced the appointment of Nneka Enwereji as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO).

The bank in a statement issued on Thursday, said the appointment took effect on August 19 following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Enwereji succeeds Ireti Samuel-Ogbu who has retired from Citi after 36 years of service.

Commenting on her appointment, Enwereji expressed her enthusiasm for the new role.

“I am excited about this new chapter at the helm of Citibank Nigeria Limited, working with our dedicated team to deliver the full value of Citi’s network to clients and stakeholders,” she said.

Shamsuddeen Usman, chairman of Citibank, also commented on Enwereji’s appointment, praising her “deep” industry knowledge and leadership capabilities.

“I am very happy about Nneka’s appointment,” Usman said.

“Her deep industry knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a clear vision for the future will ensure the bank continues to help Citi’s clients navigate an increasingly dynamic environment.

“It has been a pleasure working with her as an Executive Director and I look forward to working with her as the MD/CEO of Citibank Nigeria Limited.”

Akin Dawodu, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) subcluster head for Citi, expressed confidence that the new CEO would continue to deliver value for its clients and other stakeholders.

Dawodu said Nneka is a strong leader with a proven track record of growing businesses, deepening client relationships, and building strong partnerships.

Enwereji, prior to her appointment as CEO, was Citi’s head of global network banking (GNB) across the SSA subcluster, where she led the team to achieve record business growth amidst considerable market complexities.

The bank said her previous roles include the GNB co-head for Middle East and Africa (MEA), head of Africa trade services and head of SSA trade for financial institutions.

Enwereji is said to bring a wealth of experience as her career at Citi spans 31 years — covering roles in markets, corporate and investment banking, transaction services, risk management and operations.

“She has been an executive director on the Citi Nigeria board and has also served on different boards in a non-executive capacity,” the statement further reads.

Enwereji holds a first-class honours degree in computer science and economics from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom.

She has also attended executive programmes at Yale School of Management and University of California, Berkeley.

She is married with children.

“Nneka will be responsible for maximizing Citi’s value proposition to clients present in Nigeria by driving innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and reinforcing Citi’s position as a market leader,” the bank said.

Enwereji will ensure it remains consistent and steadfast in its commitment to serve as a bridge to Citi’s global clients with local presence and local clients with global aspirations, the bank noted.

