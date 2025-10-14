The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has sounded a note of warning that it may convene an emergency congress with its affiliates if the President Bola Tinubu-led government fails to look into the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) following its ongoing two-week warning strike.

In a terse statement signed on Monday by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC flayed what it described as the government’s intimidation tactics, particularly its resort to the “No Work, No Pay” policy.

The Congress noted that this approach would only deepen the crisis in Nigeria’s already struggling tertiary education system.

He stated that the Nigerian government’s unwillingness to honour its own agreements with university lecturers and other education sector workers is at the heart of the current industrial action.

“The commencement of a two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is a direct consequence of the Federal Government’s refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements. This action is a necessary response to the neglect of a fundamental pillar of our society,” NLC said.

The NLC further criticised the application of the “No Work, No Pay” policy, stressing that it was the government, not the lecturers, that had breached contractual obligations.

“The breach of contract lies with the state, not the scholars. The lecturers are willing to work, but the government, by reneging on its commitments, has made it impossible for them to do so with the dignity and conditions their profession deserves,” Ajaero said.

Highlighting the broader implications of the crisis, the Congress warned that failure to address the issues could further marginalise millions of young Nigerians.

“This creates an educational divide that limits social mobility and perpetuates inequality,” the NLC noted, adding that an educated populace remains essential for national progress.

Reaffirming its solidarity with ASUU and other unions in the education sector, the NLC said it would not stand idly by while the future of the country is compromised.

“The struggle of ASUU is our struggle. The fight for public education is a fight for Nigeria’s future. We will no longer allow these unions to stand alone,” the statement concluded.

The NLC warned that if the Nigerian government fails to act decisively by the end of ASUU’s two-week warning strike, it will mobilise its structures nationwide and convene an emergency congress to determine broader labour actions in support of the lecturers.