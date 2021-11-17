The management of West Africa’s leading airline, Air Peace, has dismissed reports that its Lagos-Johannesburg flight crash-landed.

The airline which made the clarification via a statement on Tuesday, however, noted that the flight crew had to land the aircraft firmer than usual due to a sudden crosswind.

“We have noticed a particular post on social media purporting that our Lagos-Johannesburg flights crash-landed on Sunday, November 14, 2021. This is to set the records straight and correct the information in the public domain,” the statement said.

“The aircraft did not crash land. But due to a sudden crosswind, the flight crew had to land the aircraft firmer than usual. A crosswind is the component of wind which blows across the runway and consequently makes landing or takeoff a little challenging as it opposed to when the wind is blowing straight down the runway.

“This is an offshoot of weather and it happens sometimes. Thus, it is totally untrue to say the aircraft crash-landed. The same aircraft operated another flight to Lagos on the same day. It is also unfair to say our crew did not apologise because they did. Our crew understand the sensitivity of such situation and always do the needful.”