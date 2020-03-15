By OBINNA EZUGWU

Another pipeline in the early hours of Sunday, exploded at Satellite Town, Abule Ado Area of Lagos State, throwing residents of the area into a state of panic

There are conflicting reports on the cause of the explosion which occurred around 9am. Some witnesses allege it must have been a bomb explosion, others say it was caused by a tipper offloading sand, which caught fire and spread to a nearby pipeline.

According to eye witnesses, many buildings in the area have been destroyed while others are still on fire. A number of people are suspected to have died in the incident, including possibly students of a boarding secondary school in the area whose hostel was affected by the fire.

The police has in the meantime, not released the official number of casualty figures.

In a tweet this morning, the Federal Fire Service said it was in contact with its men to ascertain the extent of damage and resources to be deployed.

“We are in touch with our men in Fire Stations around Badagry and Festac, we are trying to gather more information as regards the reported explosion in Lagos State, Nigeria. We are on it,” the service tweeted via its handle, @Fedfireng

“Our men are on ground. steer clear of the area. Be safe out there, Safety is not negotiable.”

The fire service has since arrived the scene but has been unable to put out the fire which has continued to rage at the time of filing this report.