United Arab Emirates owned Emirates Airlines, has suspended inbound and outbound flights to Nigeria for the third time in 2021.

Emirates made this known in a statement issued on Monday, saying it remains committed to Nigeria.

The latest decision comes barely two days after the airline reversed its earlier decision and lifted the travel ban between Dubai and Nigeria.

The Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management had eased travel restrictions to Nigerian passengers under a new COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

But in another announcement on Monday, the airline said in line with new government directives, flights between the two nations is suspended.

The airline advised affected passengers to keep their ticket for future flights.

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice,” the statement said.

“Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking. Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”