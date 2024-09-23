More than two years after halting operations in Nigeria, Emirates Airlines, the Dubai-based airline, has announced its return to the Nigerian market. On October 1, 2024, an Emirates plane will land in Lagos for the first time since the airline suspended flights to the country, marking a significant moment in the revival of services between the two nations. Emirates had previously ceased operations in Nigeria due to financial difficulties, particularly the airline’s inability to repatriate its revenues from the country.

Ronke Lawal, a travel agent working with Ronik Travels and Tours in Lagos, said that Emirates, in collaboration with the UAE government, made the decision to stop flights to Nigeria due to the country’s substantial debt. She pointed out that the airline was experiencing more losses than gains in its operations in Nigeria.

In 2022, the UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians, which coincided with Emirates’ suspension of flights due to its inability to access funds owed by Nigeria. According to Lawal, the Central Bank of Nigeria eventually cleared a backlog of about $137 million in foreign exchange owed to various international airlines, including Emirates.

Femi Aderisogun of NESGEL Travels and Tours also emphasized that a strained diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the UAE played a role in the cessation of flights. In addition to financial challenges, the UAE government had been involved in disputes with some Nigerian nationals, which led to stricter immigration regulations. Over the two years, many Nigerians were repatriated as the diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries remained tense. Aderisogun noted that it wasn’t just the resumption of flights that mattered, but also the revival of broader diplomatic relations, which had been severely affected during the two-year period. Emirates only agreed to resume operations after the Nigerian government cleared all outstanding debts owed to the airline.

Emirates Airlines, in an official statement on its website, confirmed the daily operations that would resume in Nigeria from October 1, 2024. This service will connect Lagos with Dubai, providing Nigerian travelers with increased options and connectivity. The route will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with flight EK783 departing from Dubai at 9:45 AM and arriving in Lagos at 3:20 PM. The return flight, EK784, will leave Lagos at 5:30 PM, landing in Dubai at 5:10 AM the following day. Tickets are already available for booking through the airline’s website or via travel agents.

Adnan Kazim, the Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airlines, expressed the airline’s enthusiasm about returning to Nigeria. He highlighted that the Lagos-Dubai route has historically been a popular choice for Nigerian passengers, both for leisure and business travel. Kazim thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation in re-establishing this vital route and looked forward to welcoming passengers back onboard.

With the resumption of flights to Nigeria, Emirates Airlines will operate to 19 destinations in Africa, offering 157 flights per week from Dubai. The airline’s reach will extend further into the continent through partnerships with airlines such as South African Airways, Airlink, Royal Air Maroc, and Tunis Air. As a major economic hub in Africa, Nigeria plays a crucial role in the trade relationship with the UAE, particularly through its commercial center, Lagos. Alongside passenger services, Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo division, will contribute to strengthening the trade links by offering more than 300 tonnes of cargo capacity each week. This service will facilitate the import of essential goods, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and general merchandise from key markets like the UAE, India, and Hong Kong.

In addition to passenger and cargo services, Emirates has confirmed that its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft serving Lagos will feature a configuration of eight first-class suites, 42 Business Class seats, and 304 Economy Class seats. Passengers can enjoy a diverse range of entertainment options with over 6,500 channels available, including 23 Nigerian movies, ensuring a personalized in-flight experience.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (NAHCO) has been selected to provide ground handling services for Emirates Airlines at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport. The company has been a long-term partner of Emirates, and this renewed contract reinforces NAHCO’s commitment to delivering exceptional services within Nigeria’s aviation sector. Dr. Seinde Fadeni, the Chairman of NAHCO PLC, expressed pride in welcoming Emirates back to Nigeria and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to providing high-quality services. The partnership is seen as a testament to the trust that international airlines place in NAHCO, and both the Group Executive Director and CEO of NAHCO expressed their confidence in further strengthening this relationship.

As Emirates resumes flights, ticket prices for the Dubai-Lagos route start from $436 for one-way flights, while round-trip tickets are available from $632, though prices may fluctuate depending on demand and availability.

