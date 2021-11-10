The Department of State Service (DSS) on Wednesday barred lawyers, including Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from entering the Federal High Court in Abuja as his trial resumes today.

The security outfit also barred Igbo leaders, journalists, Kanu’s supporters and observers from entering the court room.

However, other lawyers of Kanu including Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Aloy Ejimakor were allowed inside the courtroom.

Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned Kanu’s trial to today.

Kanu, who leads IPOB, a proscribed separatist group, is facing terrorism and treason charges and has since been detained in the custody of the Department of State Services since his re-arrest from a foreign country in June 2021.

During his last court appearance on October 21, he pleaded not guilty to seven charges against bordering on treason and terrorism.

