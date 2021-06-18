OBINNA EZUGWU

Bandits again, on Thursday invaded Federal Government College Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, killed a police officer and kidnapped scores of students.

Sources say most of the kidnapped students were in the Senior Secondary School one and two, taken away in Hilux vans.

The bandits arrived in their large numbers, about 200, armed with sophisticated weapons and stormed the school on Thursday.

It was gathered that a teacher, a vice-principal, the school security officer and a wife of a teacher were together with the students taken to an unknown destination in two Hilux Pick-Up vehicles by bandits who killed a policeman.

Confirming the incident the Kebbi State police public relations officer, Nafiu Abubakar, said the police engaged the bandits for several hours, before they succeeded in breaking into the school.

He said the number of students taken could not yet be ascertained, but five teachers of the school were kidnapped.

Abubakar, in a statement quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleke Adeyinka, as condemning the attack.

“The commissioner of police has assured parents and guardians of students that the command is following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants and ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers,” he said.

“A combined team of police operatives from the police mobile force, anti-kidnapping and counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts of the criminals.”

Also a lawmaker representing the Igaski/Shanga/Yauri in Kebbi State at the House of Representatives, Yusuf Sununu, lamented the attack.

Sununu, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, warned that the growing insecurity in Kebbi State was a major threat to food security in the country.

He said the pervading insecurity in the country was becoming worrisome, saying, “gone are the days when Kebbi used to be the most peaceful in the country.

“Not long ago, we lost over 154 people from my constituency when they were travelling in a boat that capsized and we can only account for 98 corpses, with 22 survivors

Also, the Press Secretary to the Emir of Yauri, Mallam Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on the phone, said, “The kidnapper stormed the school and kidnapped both females and male students.

“The principal of the school just called the palace and told His Royal Highness what actually happened. We cannot ascertain the number of students yet,” he added.