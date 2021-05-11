Quidax, an African based Cryptocurrency exchange company, says it processed over $3.2bn worth of transactions since its launch in 2018.

The company’s CEO, Buchi Okoro, who made this known on Monday, revealed plans to expand beyond Africa to the global market.

According to him, “We are set to become the global home of BEP20 tokens. This means that anyone in the world can trade over 100 cryptocurrencies in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem on Quidax.”

Quidax is a cryptocurrency exchange company that has about 400,000 customers across 72 countries.