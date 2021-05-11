Seplat Petroleum Development Company has announced an adjustment in its Q1 2021 dividend payment timeline.

According a disclosure signed by its Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka, the company, said it has shifted the qualification date from 12th to 26th of May, 2021.

The disclosure also said a register of members will hence be closed on the 27th of May, from an initial date of 13th of May, 2021.

Also, the proposed Q1 2021 dividend of US 2.5cents will now be paid on the 10th of June, from an initial date of 6th of June, 2021.

The company said currency elections can only be made on the 2nd of June, 2021.

The disclosure also said the key dates for the dividend was amended to allow the registrar facilitate Shareholders’ currency selection for the two dividends (FY 2020 and Q1 2021) which is running concurrently.