Clark had passionate desire for a new Nigeria – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has described Pa Edwin.K. Clark as a man who had a Passionate desire for a new and greater Nigeria.

Obi said that Clark’s death coming shortly after that of Pa Ayo Adebanjo can be discomforting but there is a consolation in the huge legacies they left behind.

Writing in his X handle on Tuesday, Obi said, “Still in the mourning mood of the death of our revered father and leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, today, I received another rude shock of the death of another respected elder statesman and revered father figure, Chief Edwin Clark.

“On behalf of my family and the Obidient movement, I extend our sincere sympathies to the entire Clark Family and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

“Chief Clark was a towering figure in Nigeria’s sociopolitical landscape and remained on the vanguard of the struggle for peace, justice, equity, and fairness in the nation.

“He remained vehemently vocal in his demand for good governance in the nation. He was a true patriot whose desire for a better nation manifested in his immeasurable contributions to the nation.

“I will always cherish his support for my Presidential Campaign. His bold endorsement of my presidential journey highlights his passionate desire for a New Nigeria that promotes peace, progress, productivity, equity, and fairness.

“Chief Clark will always be remembered as a symbol of courage, truth, resilience,, and patriotism. His death remains a profound loss to the nation.

“I extend my condolences to the entire Ijaw Kingdom, the government, and the people of Delta State for this loss. May God grant them, and all of us in Nigeria, the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss. May God grant him eternal rest and continue to protect and bless his family always.”