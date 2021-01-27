Grandson of late Ugandan dictator Iddi Amin Dada, Mr Sadik Amin Agele, has been elected mayor of Busia, a municipality in the Eastern Region of Uganda.

Amin Agele who ran on the platform of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), was declared winner of the mayoral race 50 years after his grandfather, seized power on January 25, 1971, after overthrowing Milton Obote’s government.

He was declared winner after he garnered 7,023 votes, winning 46 out of the 47 polling stations in Busia municipality.

Mr Hassan Bwire Opio, an independent candidate and also the incumbent, polled 3,262 votes, NRM’s Ms Doreen Nafuna scored 1,120 votes, Mr Musa Were Abdu of the National Unity Platform 354 followed by Independents Julius Omoit 568, Yasin Mangeni 58 and Moses Byansi 29 votes.

Agele’s election coincided with the date his grandfather, Amin Dada, then a senior army officer in the Uganda army, overthrew Dr Apollo Milton Obote.

Mr Amin Agele who has been the chairperson Eastern division in Busia municipality, is a businessman in Busia town, though originally from Koboko in West Nile.