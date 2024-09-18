Adeleke using dance to distract his opponents, says ace broadcaster, Yemi Shodimu

A popular Nigerian actor and broadcaster, Yemi Shodimu, has commended Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for the giant strides his administration has recorded in Osun State, noting that the governor is using his dance steps to distract his political opponents.

The celebrity broadcaster and actor disclosed this at the 80th birthday of Chief Olayiwola Amoje in Lagos State on Tuesday.

While commending the Governor for working tirelessly to develop every nook and cranny of the state, Shodimu said the Governor’s political opponents are fixated on criticizing him for dancing while he dedicated his time to developing the state.

“Even while the opposition are busy criticizing the Governor for dancing, they failed to realize the magnitude of his achievements in the state which has further endeared him to the people of Osun State at home and in the diaspora,” said.

According to him, the Governor has succeeded in distracting his political opponents with his sterling dance steps for close to two years, thereby making them become more unpopular.

He told the gathering that he took his time to quietly understudy governance in Osun state and was surprised at the unprecedented level of transformation that is going on in the state even as the Governor dances and enlivens the people.

He then commended Governor Adeleke for his achievements in the areas of education, health, agriculture, road and infrastructural upgrade among others.

“I’m not flattering you, Your Excellency, your opponents think you can only dance but while they are busy shouting and calling you ‘Dancing Governor.’ You are busy fulfilling your electoral promises to the people. You’re taking Osun to a new height that everyone is happy to identify with”

“You are an uncommon governor who was underrated by critics and opposition. Keep on the good work.

“Your people and even most Nigerians appreciate your capacity to combine service to the people and your passion for dancing and for ever remaining happy as a leader. Let me tell you, Governor Adeleke is using dance to distract his opponent.”

Continuing he said, “I see Senator Adeleke going higher in Nigeria after completing two terms as Governor of Osun State. I tell you boldly that by the time he completes his second term in office, those coming behind will be maintaining the facilities bequeathed to them and building on the foundation for development being laid by Senator Adeleke.”

