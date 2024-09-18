Connect with us

I surrendered to EFCC because I have respect for rule of law – Yahaya Bello
Published

58 mins ago

on

I surrendered to EFCC because I have respect for rule of law – Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State, says he eventually surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him because of his respect for the rule of law.

Bello, in a statement on Wednesday by his Media office Director, Ohiare Michael, said he ‘willingly” surrendered to the anti-graft agency because he has great respect for the rule of law and supports President Tinubu’s fight against corruption in the country.”

“This decision was made after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies,” the statement reads.

“The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had, all the while, only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights to ensure due process.

“The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. It is important for the former Governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

“The former Governor believes firmly in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

“It is on record that he was the first Governor of Kogi State to put in place an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the resources of the State work for the people of the State.”

