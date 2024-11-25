Osun: Gov Adeleke presents N1.9bn bond certificates to contributory pensioners 

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday presented the total sum of N1.99bn to the pensioners under the contributory pensions scheme.

The said amount, according to the governor, covers both the state and local government pensioners under the scheme.

Presenting the bonds certificate to the beneficiaries, governor Adeleke said his administration has paid the sum of Twenty Two Billion, Six Hundred Seventy One Million, Two Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Naira (N22,671,217,893.24) in the last 2 years which has supercede bonds paid by his predecessor who paid Seventeen Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Five Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eight Naira (N17,255,424,708.51) for his 4 years term.

“Today, we are gathered here for the distribution of bond cheques to our contributory pensioners. As part of our determination to settle pension indebtedness, today we are paying out a total sum of One Billion, Nine Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eight Seven Naira (N1,999, 908,887.33). This is a combination for both state and local governments”

“I am happy to inform our senior citizens and the general public about what each administration from former Governor Rauf Aregbesola to date has paid in the pension sector”

“Former Governor Aregbesola’s payment as at 2018 was a total sum of Seventeen Billion, One Hundred and Fifty Two Million, Six Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty One Naira (N17,152,662,351.26).”

“Former Governor Oyetola’s payment as at 2022 was a total sum of Seventeen Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Five Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eight Naira (N17,255,424,708.51)”

“The total for the two previous administrations under a 12 year period was Thirty Four Billion, Four Hundred and Eight Million, Eighty Seven Thousand and Fifty Naira Naira ( N34,408,087,059.77)”

“Our administration paid almost 70 percent under two years of what the former APC administration paid under 12 years”

Advertisement

“We added a life changing policy, the enrolment of pensioners in the health insurance scheme. This has eased access to health care for our senior citizens. Our love, care and support for pensioners is therefore not a political gimmick. It is about doing the right thing” Adeleke added.

Assuring the pensioners of the commitments of his administration to cater for their wellbeing, governor Adeleke noted that, other outstanding issues in the pension sector would be critically looked into.

He said, he has mandated the Head of Service to compile a list of other unresolved issues facing pensioners, especially areas they still want the government to focus on. This will further ensure adequate state response to areas of needs, he said.