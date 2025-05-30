Adeleke’s Claim on Osun as Birthplace of Adire Backed by History – Spokesperson

The Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has affirmed that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s recent claim that Osun is the birthplace of Adire is historically accurate and well-supported by tradition.

In a statement issued on Friday, Rasheed traced the origin of Adire, the iconic Yoruba tie-and-dye fabric, to the spiritual deity known as the Osun goddess. He explained that long before the 13th century, communities in Ile Aka, Osogbo, and Ile Akoda in Ede were already practicing the art of Adire production.

“The origin of Adire is rooted in the worship of the Osun goddess and dates back centuries before the 13th century,” Rasheed stated. “The people of Ile Aka and Ile Akoda inherited the indigenous Adire Eleko from their ancestors, who had a spiritual encounter with the Osun goddess during their migration in search of water for domestic use and farming.”

Rasheed highlighted the use of Igi Elu, a vital traditional tree used in the production of Aro (local dye), noting that it is indigenous to Osun. He added that prior to the use of imported Chinese dyes, Osun communities had already mastered the Adire-making process.

Giving further insight, Rasheed referenced an ancient legend involving King Lamoye Olutimehin, a great hunter from Ipole Omu. During their migration, Lamoye and his followers discovered a flowing river and settled near it. While clearing the area, a tree they felled broke the dye pots of the Osun goddess, prompting her to lament, “Lamoye Timehin, gbogbo ikoko aro mi leti fo tan” (Lamoye Timehin, you have broken all my dye pots).

“This folklore affirms that the Osun goddess had been producing dye and Adire long before the arrival of Lamoye and his people,” Rasheed said.

He also emphasized Osogbo’s enduring legacy in the art of Adire, noting the popular Yoruba saying: “Osogbo ilu aro… aro n be ni Osogbo, ni Osogbo fi n wun ni” (Osogbo, the city of dye… dye is in Osogbo, and it is there it is used for decoration).

“Many Adire traders in Ogun and other parts of the Southwest actually learned the craft from Osun-based artisans,” Rasheed noted. “It is a historical fact that Osogbo played a central role in spreading the art of Adire across the region.”

He further cited the influence of European scholars and artists such as Ulli Beier and Susan Wenger (Adunni Olorisha), who helped globalize the Adire craft by founding the Osogbo School of Art. The institution trained thousands of artists in Adire and batik production, including cultural luminaries such as Twin 77, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, Yemi Elebuibon, Duro Ladipo, and Kongo Rao Kawawa.

“In summary,” Rasheed stated, “Adire is a traditional craft rooted in the spiritual and cultural heritage of Osun State. Long before colonial contact, our ancestors were already creating this textile art. Osun is the ancestral home and indisputable source of Adire in Nigeria and Africa.”

Rasheed said the clarification was necessary to counter misinformation and prevent unnecessary debates about the origin of Adire. He stressed the Adeleke administration’s commitment to preserving and promoting Osun’s cultural heritage, as reflected in its current efforts to promote Adire production.

To further affirm Osun’s place as the cultural home of Adire, Rasheed announced that the state will host the maiden edition of the Adire Osun Carnival in November 2025. The event will celebrate Yoruba culture and showcase Adire fashion in a colorful parade headlined by the internationally acclaimed Adire ambassador, Chief (Mrs.) Oyenike Okundaye, founder of the renowned Nike Art Gallery.

“This carnival will serve as both a cultural renaissance and an economic stimulus for our artisans. We are not just preserving history—we are reviving it for future generations,” Rasheed concluded.