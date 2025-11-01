Osun 2026: PDP screens Gov. Ademola Adeleke

Gov. Adeleke (right) receiving his provisional clearance certificate from a PDP national officer

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was on Thursday screened as a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2026 governorship elections in Osun State.

The governor who is seeking reelection was at the PDP National Secretariat’s Legacy House, Abuja, accompanied by the South West Vice-Chairman of the party, Hon. Kamarudeen Ajisafe; state Chairman of the party, Hon. Sunday Bisi; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; Special Duties Commissioner, Dr. BT Salami; Commerce Commissioner, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo and members of the National Assembly.

After the closed door screening exercise, Governor Adeleke addressed newsmen, assuring the public of a united PDP that is ready for victory in Osun in coming elections.

“We have delivered good governance to our people in Osun. Our records and popularity are unrivalled. So we are ready for victory come 2026.

“We have the full backing of the people. Election is about voters and we know our people love us. We have strong faith in God and the people that we are going to secure re-election overwhelmingly”, the governor noted.

Responding to the reporters’ questions, Governor Adeleke said he is assured that the Federal Government will ensure free and fair elections in Osun State to set example of electoral transparency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Our popularity is known nationally due to our excellent records of performance within less than three years in office. We are confident the will of the people will prevail in the best interest of democracy”, the governor told journalists.