Adeleke approved Iwo-Osogbo road project since Jan., contractors to mobilise next week'  

The Osun State Government has dismissed claims that Governor Ademola Adeleke only approved the reconstruction of the Iwo-Osogbo road following recent public agitation.

In a statement personally signed and released in Osogbo on Friday, the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the project had been awarded since January 2025 after a procurement process that began nearly three months ago.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports suggesting that the government approved the road reconstruction after pressure from agitators,” the statement read. “Governor Adeleke had long initiated the process for the reconstruction of the road, which started almost three months ago and was concluded recently. The government issued letters of award to the contractors this week, and all letters have been delivered.”

Rasheed added that the Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Dr. B. T. Salami, visited the road on Thursday for a pre-work inspection.

According to him, contractors have already begun mobilisation and are expected to commence work on Monday.

“The public is therefore urged to ignore any report that the governor acted due to pressure or agitation,” he said.

Rasheed emphasised that Adeleke remains committed to the development of Iwoland.

“Mr Governor has demonstrated deep love for Iwoland and its people by addressing infrastructure challenges in the ancient town. Aside from the ongoing dualisation of Iwo township roads, the reconstruction of the Iwo-Osogbo road has always been a priority,” the statement noted.

He added that the governor had assured the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Iwo Board of Trustees, and other stakeholders that all outstanding projects would be completed within the stipulated timelines.

“His Excellency is walking the talk,” Rasheed concluded.