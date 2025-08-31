Former Nigerian Police Inspector-General Solomon Arase dies in Abuja hospital

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase has died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

As of the time of filing this report, neither his family nor the Nigeria Police Force has issued an official statement confirming the development.

Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was later appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Before becoming IGP, he headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the force’s top intelligence unit.

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Arase graduated with a degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University in 1980 and joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981.

He later earned a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

Throughout his distinguished career, Arase held several strategic positions, including Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence. He also served in Namibia as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Arase retired from the Police on June 21, 2016, after attaining the mandatory retirement age. He was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission in January 2023 by then-President Muhammadu Buhari and was removed from office by President Bola Tinubu in June 2024.