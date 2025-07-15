Connect with us

Politics

ADC to APC: Don’t play politics with Buhari’s death
Advertisement

Politics

Amaechi pays final respects to Buhari in symbolic Dan Amanar Daura attire

Politics

Why I support ADC coalition but remain in PDP — Lamido

Politics

Kukah: Let’s remember Buhari as a great man, not just his presidency

Politics

Buhari championed workers’ welfare, resisted IMF, World Bank pressure to end fuel subsidy — Ayuba Wabba

Politics

Adeleke carpets Aregbesola, says Osun people won't forget his 'evil legacy' as governor

Economy Energy Home Latest Politics Top Stories

U.S may target Nigeria's crude oil export

Politics

Sanwo-Olu hails APC’s sweeping victory in Lagos LG polls, says result affirms public trust

Politics

Shettima arrives in London to accompany Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria

Politics

Buhari: Katsina declares Monday public holiday, as Tinubu, GEJ, Atiku, Obi, others mourn

Politics

ADC to APC: Don’t play politics with Buhari’s death

Published

2 hours ago

on

ADC to APC: Don’t play politics with Buhari’s death

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government for what it described as hypocritical mourning of former President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the ruling party of exploiting his death for political gain.

In a statement issued by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said it was disingenuous for the APC to now act as “chief mourners” after years of blaming Buhari for the country’s problems.

“It is the height of political insincerity for the same APC and government that have spent the last two years discrediting Buhari’s leadership and blaming him for every national failing, to suddenly begin posturing as if they were his greatest admirers,” Abdullahi said.

He accused the ruling party of trying to score political points from the former president’s demise, despite working to dismantle much of his legacy.

The ADC, which declared a three-day mourning period across its chapters, however, paid tribute to Buhari’s personal integrity and the connection he maintained with ordinary Nigerians.

“Whatever one’s political stance, no one can deny that President Buhari served with a deep sense of conviction and duty. He inspired loyalty, particularly among the poor, through his disciplined lifestyle,” the party noted.

Calling for a sincere reflection on the former president’s life, the ADC urged political actors to avoid opportunism and instead use the moment to recommit to ethical leadership.

“Let Buhari’s memory serve as a compass for the kind of moral leadership we must insist on as a nation,” the statement concluded.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *