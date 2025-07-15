Why I support ADC coalition but remain in PDP — Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has thrown his weight behind the emerging opposition coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), even as he reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he described as a party he helped build with his “sweat and soul.”

Speaking at an empowerment event hosted by Senator Mustapha Khabeeb (PDP, Jigawa South West) in Dutse over the weekend, Lamido said his support for the ADC-led coalition is rooted in the urgent need to rescue Nigeria from what he termed the “misrule and failure” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Yes, I support the coming together of the opposition under the ADC, but let it be clear—I will never leave the PDP. I built this house with my own hands. My role now is to guide and help ensure Nigeria finds her way back,” Lamido declared to cheers from party loyalists.

In a symbolic gesture of unity, Lamido introduced the ADC state chairman, Kabiru Hussaini, to the PDP crowd, signalling cooperation between opposition elements in Jigawa ahead of 2027.

Lashing out at the APC, Lamido accused the ruling party of betraying the people at both federal and state levels. “The three PDP lawmakers from Jigawa are working for the people. The APC ones? They’re only working for themselves. Let the people be the judge,” he said.

Senator Khabeeb echoed Lamido’s sentiments, highlighting the PDP’s legacy of development in Jigawa, particularly during Lamido’s tenure as governor.

“From 1999 to 2015, Jigawa witnessed real development—roads, hospitals, schools. Under APC, all we have is hunger and hopelessness,” Khabeeb said, while also showcasing his ongoing empowerment efforts. He noted that in 2025 alone, over 3,000 constituents have benefited from tools and equipment to support agriculture and small businesses.

“We’re not waiting for miracles. We’re lifting our people, one tool, one machine at a time,” he added.

The event ended in chants of PDP solidarity, with supporters vowing to defend the party’s legacy and work toward a united opposition front in 2027.