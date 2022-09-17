By Ori Martins

It has been a case of endorsement and counter endorsement in the Ukwa La Ngwa enclave of Abia South senatorial district ahead of the 2023 governorship election in God’s Own State.

A socio cultural organization known as The Elders Council of Ukwa La Ngwa had through its chairman, Dr. Max Nduaguibe, issued a release which was made public through a radio announcement, stated that the group had yet endorse any candidate for the governorship election in the state.

Probably, what sparked off the raging controversy of enforcement and counter endorsement, was when the elders council boss, in the said radio announcement, indicated that the PDP candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, had, in a meeting held on August 9, 2023 in the premises of Archbishop Isaac Nwaobia, revealed that he was not ready for the manifesto presentation as billed.

The meeting, as explained by Nduaguibe, was for the candidates of Ukwa La Ngwa candidates extraction who will be on the ballot for Abia State governorship, to present their manifesto to the elders council.

In what appears as volte face, Nduaguibe noted that Engineer Enyinnaya Nwafor, the candidate for the Young Progressives patrty (YPP), was the best among the lots. He explained that if the Abia State Elders Council were to endorse and support any candidate on August 9, he would have been the person.

This, according to him, was hinged on the fact that more than 80 percent of council members present moved for his adoption, but he, as the chairman prevailed on them to wave it off.

The Elders Council chairman insisted that erstwhile deputy governor of the state, Rt. Hon Acho Eric Nwakanma was present during the meeting and witnessed the proceedings of that day.

Apparently, peeved by Nduaguibe’s release, Nwakamma was absolutely uncomfortable with the announcement. He described Nduaguibe as a lier for accusing him of agreeing that Nwafor was the best candidate among all.

“The fact is that Dr. Nduaguibe’s statement clearly shows that he is apparently disoriented and confused or may have been influenced by financial or political gain and thus pressured to justify whatever gratification he may have received in the ploy to push through an endorsement for his preferred candidate”, Nwakamma observed.

While that was happening, the same Ukwa La Ngwa Elders Council, under a different leadership, after purportedly suspending its chairman, for an alleged gross financial misconduct, “appointed” a new leader, Elder Acho Nwakamma, among other far reaching actions, endorsed Ikonne as its preferred candidate for the 2023 Abia State governorship election.

According to the communique issued on September 14, 2022, at the end of the meeting held at Ovu Ndi Eze, Aba North Local Government Area, signed by Nwakamma as leader and Sir Don Ubani as deputy leader, and indeed all other persons present at the meeting, the elders adopted Ikonne as thei candidate in choice for the governorship election.

“That Ukwa La Ngwa Council of Elders, otherwise referred to as Council in this context, is satisfied with the overall performance of her Son, Brother and Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Ph.D, in managing the affairs of the State, with particular emphasis on Peace, Security and Infrastructural Recovery of the State, especially in Aba that was abandoned for many years before his emergence as Governor and, therefore, very gladly passes a Vote of Absolute Confidence in him.

“That Council remains resolute that, in accordance with the tenets of Equity, Justice and Fairness, the Governor of Abia State in 2023 should be a worthy eminent Indigene of Ukwa La Ngwa from Umunneato-Ngwa extraction in Abia-Central Senatorial District and has, based on maturity, experience, pedigree, competence, his TIGER Manifesto of Trade, Investment, Good Governance, Education and Rural Development, with emphasis on Participatory Governance that is anticipated to open a window of productive engagement of more than 80% of Abia Youths, Credibility and Competence, therefore, today Unanimously Adopted the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State, Professor Uche Eleazar Ikonne, as her Governorship Favourite “for 2023 election.

“That Council, in her natural pursuit of Equity, Justice and Fairness, resolved that each of the Nine Local Government Areas of Ukwa La Ngwa shall have a Trustee in Ukwa La Ngwa Council of Elders.

“That Council suspends the former acting Leader of Ukwa La Ngwa Council of Elders, Dr Maxwell Nduaguibe, indefinitely for inexplicable and unacceptable failure to give account of money contributed and donated by Members and Well Wishers while he acted as Leader.

“That the Council, hereby, set up a disciplinary committee to look into the allegations of financial impropriety and ant-association activities levelled against former acting Leader, Dr Maxwell Nduaguibe and possibly recommend appropriate action(s) to be taken.

“That Council urges all Members of Ukwa La Ngwa Council of Elders and, indeed, all Abians of good conscience to continue to support Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu in his stride to keep Abia a very peaceful and safe State”.

The endorsement is therefore a direct adoption of Ikonne for the election. It confirms that Ukwa and Ngwa zone, representing the Old Aba Division, has drawn the battle line against their brothers in the Old Bende Division who also has a leading candidate in the election in the person of Prof Gregory Ibeh.

The Gregory University proprietor is contesting on the platform of APGA.

There is also the rave of the moment, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party, LP, who is loved, admired by the masses of Abia State.