Nwosu: I rejected offer of three ministerial slots to abandon opposition coalition

Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has revealed that he was offered three ministerial slots as an incentive to back out of plans to reposition the ADC as a coalition opposition party.

Nwosu made the disclosure on Tuesday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, which also marked a formal leadership transition, with former Senate President David Mark announced as the new National Chairman. Former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was named National Secretary.

“Some people tried to discourage us with promises of automatic ministerial appointments,” Nwosu told the gathering. “They offered me three ministerial positions — one for myself and two for anyone I chose. But I said no. I chose to stand for the democratic future of Nigeria.”

According to Nwosu, the attempt to derail the coalition was part of a broader agenda to foist a one-party state on the country — a move he described as dangerous and undemocratic.

“Nigeria must not return to the days of one-party dominance, especially after all we did to end military rule and entrench democracy,” he warned.

The meeting came weeks after the party, on July 2, formally rebranded as the Coalition Party, with Mark appointed as interim National Chairman. Nwosu said the transition process was transparent and closely monitored by seven officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who were invited as observers.

He described the party’s transformation as a major milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy, claiming that the new Coalition Party now commands the largest membership base in the country.

“We now have 28 senators and over 60 members of the House of Representatives. Nigerians are tired of what the ruling party represents and have shown it by rallying behind us,” he said.

Providing further insight into the transition, Nwosu explained that both the National Working Committee (NWC) and NEC members voluntarily resigned to pave the way for new leadership.

“We were deliberate about the kind of leaders we want at this time. According to our constitution, all elected members — serving or not — are automatically members of NEC, and we have expanded to accommodate voices that reflect our national diversity,” he said.

He added that over three million Nigerians joined the party within two weeks of announcing the coalition, a surge he said reflects public hunger for change.

“We were alarmed by the steady decline in democratic values and governance,” Nwosu concluded. “Our insistence on building this coalition is borne out of a genuine commitment to rescuing Nigeria’s democracy and giving power back to the people.”