I didn't order police to attack Peter Obi's supporters of - Umahi

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has denied ordering the state police command to teargas supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, who staged a one million-man march in Abakaliki, the state capital on Saturday.

The police had on Saturday disrupted a pro-Obi rally at Pastoral Centre, Nkwagu Ugbala Ground Arena, People’s Club, and other locations in the state, with many alleging that the governor was behind the development.

But the governor, in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Oko, said the alleged disruption of the Obidient movement in the state is false.

According to the statement: “The rumours making the rounds that he (Umahi) ordered the disruption of a gathering in support of one of the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections is not true.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State is certainly not aware of any disruption of any gathering as he didn’t order any. He is a democrat who believes firmly in the rule of law. He wishes every contending politician the very best and will insist on a level playing ground for all. If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police,” he stated.

Obi’s supporters in Ebonyi State reportedly defied the disruption and marched around the state.

The march, it was gathered, paralyzed economic activities, as thousands of business owners and traders shut down their businesses to join in the Obi-dent movement in the state.

One of the leaders of the groups, Obinna Uko, who spoke to journalists in Abakaliki shortly after the rally, commended Obi’s supporters.

He described as ill-motivated the attempted attack and disruption of the rally by policemen. He urged supporters of the former Anambra governor to remain resolute in their support.