Adamu replaces Banire as AMCON chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Edward Adamu as the new Chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to Muiz Banire.

This was revealed on Tuesday in a letter the President forwarded to the Senate, requesting for the legislators to confirm Adamu as the new chairman of AMCON, read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during plenary.

In the letter dated December 9, President Buhari urged members of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to confirm Adamu’s appointment.

It reads, “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010; I hereby present Mr Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate; please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari also forwarded a letter to the Senate; requesting the confirmation of Muhammad Mamman Nami as chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In addition, the leter contained the names of members of the board of the FIRS.

Equally important, the President had not renewed the tenure of Babatunde Fowler, which expired on Monday.

Meanwhile, Buhari’s request is in accordance with Section 3(2) of the FIRS Act, 2007.

Other members nominated are James Yakwen Ayuba (North Central), Ado Danjuma (North West), Adam Baba Mohammad (North East), A. Ikeme Osakwe (South East); Adewale Ogunyomade (South West) and Ehile Adetola Aigbangbee – Member (South-South).

Members of the board from Ministries, Departments and Agencies are Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammad (Attorney-General of the Federation); Godwin Emefiele (Central Bank of Nigeria), Fatima Hayatu (Ministry of Finance).

Others are Maagbe Adaa (Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission); Umar Ajiya (Nigerian National Petroleum Commission), DCG T.M lsah (Nigerian Customs Service) and Registrar General (Corporate Affairs Commission).

Meanwhile, the Presidency says this latest move is part of Buhari’s move to ensure the economy maintains its upward trajectory.