Adamu Garba, controversial politician and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has suggested that Nigerian government should honour the late Queen Elizabeth II by renaming the university of Nigeria, Nsukka after her.

Garba in a series of tweets, urged for the immortalization of the late Queen.

He also added that he will declare three days of National mourning for the Queen, if he were the president of Nigeria.

He wrote, “If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare 3 days of National Mourning for the death of The Queen Elizabeth II of England.

“Immortalizing Queen Elizabeth by renaming the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in her honor would’ve been an easier deal if I were communicating with our grandparents. Fortunately, they knew her worth.

“Age is a grace, & 7 decades on the Throne can only be the work of God and Grace”.

“In order to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria”.