Abia Takes Tougher Stance Against Theft, Vandalism of Govt Properties

Concerned by the rising cases of theft and vandalism of government-owned properties across the state, the Abia State Government has vowed to implement more stringent measures against culprits.

The State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Umuahia.

Kanu revealed that the state has already begun enforcing the directive, which recently led to the arrest and detention of the Facility Manager of Aba Textile Mill, along with two staff members (names withheld), over alleged involvement in the vandalism and theft at the mill.

He issued a stern warning: “The state government is using this medium to warn all unscrupulous individuals whose stock in trade is to steal and vandalize government property to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

As part of its urban renewal agenda, Kanu announced plans for the development of a new Umuahia City, which would extend and modernize the current capital. He stated that the General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) has been directed to expedite the process of laying out the new city.

In Aba metropolis, he reported that construction on roads around the Ariaria axis, including Umuode Road, Bakassi Road, and Isi-Ihitteukwu Close, has been completed and are now ready for commissioning. Work on Umuosi, Ihuoma, and Umukanna Roads is ongoing, as part of the larger efforts of the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA).

The Commissioner also announced that the state government will soon begin renovation and retrofitting of the long-neglected vocational and skills centre located at Mgbarakuma, Ubakala, near Umuahia. He said the UCDA General Manager has been instructed to ensure the centre becomes operational in the shortest time possible.

On preparations for the state government’s second anniversary, Kanu revealed that celebrations would be low-key.

“The anniversary will focus on stock-taking, a mid-term review of achievements, and mapping the way forward rather than lavish celebrations,” he explained.

Advertisement

According to him, activities lined up include an interdenominational thanksgiving service, presentation of scorecards by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and the flag-off and commissioning of various projects.

In a unique development, Prince Kanu also announced that Abia State may soon enter the Guinness Book of World Records, thanks to an attempt by Mr. Noah Geoffrey, a resident of Aba, who plans to paint 300 faces in one hour — aiming to break the current world record of 217.

The record-breaking attempt, officially approved by Guinness World Records, is scheduled to hold at the Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, on May 23, 2025. The State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy is partnering with Mr. Geoffrey to make the record a reality.

Kanu emphasized that all materials for the attempt, including canvas, are being sourced locally from Aba, showcasing the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of Abians on a global stage.

On the sports front, Kanu reported that the Abia Ministry of Youth and Sports has continued to record notable achievements, including a commendable performance at the maiden NDDC Sports Festival, where the state contingent won a total of 33 medals — 9 gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze. The state has also hosted Under-12 and Under-15 handball and football championships, reinforcing its commitment to grassroots sports development.