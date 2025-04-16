Ekiti Woman Remanded for Allegedly Injuring Boyfriend’s Private Part

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered the remand of a 20-year-old woman, Joy Ikoja, for allegedly inflicting a serious injury on the scrotum of her boyfriend, Ibrahim Usman.

Ikoja was arraigned by the Ekiti State Police Command on Tuesday for reportedly tearing her boyfriend’s scrotal sac during a dispute.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Adeboye Adesegun, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on April 12 in the Irona area of Ado Ekiti.

“The defendant did unlawfully inflict a wound on one Ibrahim Usman by tearing his scrotal sac,” the prosecutor stated.

Adesegun also said the defendant’s conduct on the said date was likely to cause a breach of public peace. He added that the alleged offences contravened sections 186, 255, 256(a), and 181(d) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to deny the defendant bail, expressing concern that she might attempt to flee.

However, defence counsel David Ogbede appealed to the court to grant her bail, stressing that she remains innocent until proven guilty and assuring that she would not jump bail.

Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola, in his ruling, declined the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to April 22 for hearing.