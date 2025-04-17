The Anambra State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the killing of a woman allegedly shot by a member of the state security outfit, Agunechemba, during an attempt to clear traffic for a convoy.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening at the busy Ibeto Junction in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, traffic had built up heavily in the area when the Agunechemba convoy arrived. In an attempt to force a path through the gridlock, operatives began firing shots into the air. One of the bullets reportedly struck a passerby, identified as Chiamaka Okeke.

“The convoy was trying to push through the traffic, and suddenly shots were fired. One of the bullets hit a woman. She slumped instantly, and everyone began running in different directions. The operatives then fled the scene,” a witness recounted.

Chiamaka was rushed to a nearby hospital but was confirmed dead shortly after arrival due to the severity of her injuries.

This marks the second time in recent months that Agunechemba operatives have been linked to the death of a civilian. In March, a woman was reportedly killed at a market in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and expressed the command’s commitment to ensuring justice.

He said efforts were underway to identify the specific patrol team involved, adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had reached out to the leadership of Agunechemba to assist in tracing the officer responsible.

“The Commissioner of Police is calling for calm as investigations continue. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” Ikenga stated.

He assured the public that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.