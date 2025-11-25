Abia Ranked First in Nigeria on Health Emergency Preparedness – SBM Report

…Otti’s reforms paying off, says Commissioner

Abia State has emerged as the top-ranked state in Nigeria in the 2025 Health Emergency Preparedness Index released by SBM Intelligence, marking another milestone in the state’s ongoing healthcare reforms.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced the feat on Tuesday, describing it as a “clear validation of Governor Alex Otti’s sustained investment and transformative policies in the health sector since 2023.”

Speaking during a press briefing in Umuahia, Kanu highlighted that Abia’s strong performance was driven by improved per-capita health spending, a consistent 15% annual budgetary allocation to health, and a Human Development Index (HDI) score of 0.674 – one of the highest in the country and well above the national average.

PHC Revamp on Track; Health Insurance Enrolment Hits 217,000

According to him, the state is on course to complete the functionalisation of renovated Primary Health Centres (PHCs) before the end of the year. Health insurance enrolment has also risen significantly.

“As of today, Abia has 119,438 enrollees on the state health insurance scheme. When combined with national enrollees, over 217,000 Abians are currently benefiting from insurance-backed medical care,” the commissioner said, urging more residents to register.

Kanu noted that the state has recorded zero deaths from diseases of public health importance within the first 47 weeks of 2025 and currently has no reported cases of cholera, mpox, yellow fever, diphtheria, or Lassa fever.

Preparations for the 2025 Abia Medical Outreach scheduled for December 12–15, he added, are in advanced stages.

Abia–Turkey Investment Summit Begins November 25

Kanu also announced that Governor Otti will declare open the Abia–Turkey Investment Summit on November 20, ahead of the main event slated for November 25–27 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

He said the summit aims to showcase Abia’s investment potential and deepen bilateral economic ties between the state and Turkey.

War Museum, Ojukwu Bunker to Undergo Major Upgrade

The State Executive Council has approved the comprehensive retrofitting of the National War Museum and the Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia.

This follows the conclusion of agreements with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

According to Kanu, the project will revitalise the heritage sites, boost tourism, and create new economic opportunities.

Christmas Line-Up: Comedy Fest & Carol Night

To enrich the festive season, the government has unveiled a schedule of cultural events.

The Abia Comedy Fest will hold on December 12, while the Abia State Christmas Carol is scheduled for December 20, featuring a blend of local and renowned performers.

Kanu was joined at the briefing by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, and the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Matthew Ekwuruibe, who both reiterated government’s commitment to sustaining reforms across sectors.

“Abia is rising – healthier, stronger, safer, and more prosperous under Governor Alex Chioma Otti,” Kanu declared.