Connect with us

Business

Young Francophone Researchers Laud Afrobarometer Training as Career-Defining Opportunity
Advertisement

Business

Sanwo-Olu, Nwifuru Present 2026 Budgets to State Assemblies

Business

Abia Ranked First in Nigeria on Health Emergency Preparedness - SBM Report

Business

AfDB approves $14.6m grant to boost Sahel climate resilience efforts

Business

Osun a Model for Subnational Climate Action - Adeleke

Business

NNPC reports N5.4tn Profit, 88% Revenue Surge in 2024 as Cost Cuts, Market Reforms Pay Off

Business

Terrorist attacks push 35m in northern Nigeria toward severe hunger, UN Warns

Education in Nigeria

Ruthwipdale Schools Hosts Inaugural Mathematics and English Inter-Schools Competition

Education in Nigeria

Strike: ASUU NEC set to review FG’s final terms Wednesday

Business

Stock market declines further by 0.08%

Business

Young Francophone Researchers Laud Afrobarometer Training as Career-Defining Opportunity

Published

2 hours ago

on

Young Francophone Researchers Laud Afrobarometer Training as Career-Defining Opportunity

Participants in the recently concluded Afrobarometer training for young francophone researchers have hailed the programme as a transformative milestone in their professional journeys, describing it as an experience that has deepened their technical competence and broadened their academic horizons.

The three-week programme, held earlier this month in Cotonou, Benin, brought together 26 emerging scholars from across francophone Africa for intensive sessions on research design, survey methods, data analysis, and scientific writing. While the training itself has wrapped up, its impact continues to resonate strongly among those who took part.

For many attendees, the opportunity to engage with Afrobarometer’s methodological expertise and rich public-opinion datasets has opened new possibilities for research and policy engagement.

Toavina Rafidimanana, data manager at COEF-Ressources in Madagascar, said the experience significantly enhanced his ability to interpret and apply survey data in development work. “This training broadened my understanding of research methodology and sharpened my capacity for evidence-based analysis,” he said. “It marks an important step in the next phase of my career as a young researcher committed to factual, data-driven development.”

Similarly, Farmata Diarra, a specialist in social and solidarity economy, described the programme as “rich, rigorous, and essential” for young analysts seeking to build strong foundations in data processing and quantitative research.

For others, the programme’s impact extended beyond technical skills.

Eteke Ngoungou Yolande, an economist and doctoral candidate at the University of Yaoundé II, said the workshop represented “much more than an academic opportunity”. According to her, it served as a defining moment in her evolution as a scholar of governance and public policy.

“Upon returning home, I plan to actively promote Afrobarometer within academic circles,” she said. “I want to organise sessions with other young researchers and encourage them to integrate Afrobarometer data into their work, because reliable data is essential for informing public policy in Africa.”

The programme, which combined Afrobarometer’s annual summer school and its thematic workshop, offered participants hands-on exposure to advanced quantitative techniques, including multiple linear and logistic regression, and demonstrated how public-opinion data can be used to interrogate issues such as governance, climate change, gender, migration, and health.

Advertisement

Afrobarometer says such reactions underscore the purpose of the initiative: nurturing a new generation of African researchers capable of generating high-quality data and strengthening evidence-based policymaking across the continent.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (405) Alex Otti (616) Aliko Dangote (116) Atiku Abubakar (345) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1008) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (189) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (680) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement