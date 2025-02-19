Connect with us

40 illegal migrants arrested in Oyo
Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service say they have arrested 40 illegal immigrants at different locations in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Of the number 27 are Cameroonians, two are Ghanaians, 10 are Beninese, and one is a Togolese.

Of the lot , eight are female and 32 are male, all between the ages of 18 and 35.

A statement on Tuesday by the Oyo State Comptroller, Tayo Dada, said that 10 of them are farmers, while 30 claimed to be involved in online marketing.

Dada note that none of the foreigners have residence cards or travel documents.

The statement read, “Following credible intelligence, 40 illegal migrants were arrested at their hideouts in different locations within the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“Their profiling revealed that 27 are Cameroonians, two are Ghanaians, 10 are Beninese, and one is a Togolese. Of the 40 arrested, eight are female and 32 are male, all between the ages of 18 and 35. While 10 of them are farmers, 30 others claim to be involved in online marketing.

“All 40 foreigners entered the country through unauthorised routes, and none could present residence cards or any travel documents during interrogation.

“The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has ordered that necessary actions be taken to repatriate the foreigners to their countries of origin.”

