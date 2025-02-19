Two arrested in connection with murder of Anambra lawmaker escape from Custody  

Police in Anambra State has confirmed that two suspects detained in connection with the murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, the lawmaker representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly, have escaped from custody.

Hon. Azuka, elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), was kidnapped at Ugwunankpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

His decomposing body was discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge 40 days later. He was laid to rest over the weekend in Onitsha amid tears.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the escape, stated that efforts were underway to rearrest the fugitives. He also assured that officers responsible for the escape would face disciplinary action.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, upon receiving the report of the escape, immediately deployed human, operational, and intelligence resources to track down the suspects. Additionally, disciplinary measures have been initiated against any officers found culpable,” he said

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects had been assisting police officers in an operation to apprehend a receiver of stolen goods and recover vehicles used in the gang’s criminal activities.

During the operation, the receiver was arrested, and two stolen vehicles were recovered. However, the two suspects managed to escape.

Commissioner Orutugu reassured the public that the police remain committed to apprehending all criminal elements and ensuring justice is served.

“Efforts are in top gear to re-arrest the fugitives and bring them to justice. Officers found negligent in this matter will also face disciplinary action,” Ikenga added