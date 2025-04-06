The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has called on Security Agents in the state to go after the yet-to-be identified gunmen who ambushed and killed two Chinese Miners and a police officer at a mining site in Uturu Abia State and bring them to justice.

A statement by Ferdinand Ekeoma, special adviser to the governor on media, said Governor Otti is enraged that the perpetrators of the dastardly act could unleash such unprovoked attack on innocent persons, assuring that his government would provide the necessary support to security agents to ensure that the killers don’t go scot-free.

“The Abia Chief Executive disclosed that beyond creating the enabling environment for businesses and other economic activities to thrive, his government has ensured that lives and properties are protected through the provision of the necessary support to security agencies in the state, and regretted that the attack bore the imprimatur of terrorism and should be strongly condemned by all men of good conscience,” Ekeoma said.

“The Governor also promised to intensify security cooperation with states that share boundaries with Abia so as to build a formidable security architecture that would ensure that criminals don’t stray into Abia from such states for the purpose of committing crimes on Abia soil, as was the case in this situation.

“Finally, Governor Otti sent his condolences to the Nigerian Police Force, the Chinese Embassy and the families and loved ones of the victims of the attack, and prayed God to grant their souls eternal repose.”