Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

The Abia State Government has announced that about 3,500 landowners affected by the runway of the Abia Airport project in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, have received compensation, with assurances that outstanding payments will be settled once all indemnity certificates are completed.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, disclosed this at the weekend during a fact-finding visit to the project site, alongside Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije; Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuribe; and the Airport Project Coordinator, Pastor Okorougo Ajị.

Ajagba explained that the visit followed complaints from some community members who claimed they had not been paid. He clarified that most cases of non-payment were due to account issues or incomplete indemnity certificates, while stressing that government remained committed to honouring all agreements.

“We had complaints about clearing of areas not enumerated, and we discovered it was a human error by a tractor operator. That error has since been corrected to the satisfaction of the host community,” Ajagba said.

Chukwumerije reaffirmed that payments for all enumerated plots within the runway area had been made, except for a few exceptional cases being handled individually. He assured that final payments for land outside the runway would be completed by the end of September.

“We are a listening government. Anyone who has signed indemnity papers but has not been paid should submit their details to my office for resolution,” the commissioner said.

Community leader Mr. Echezola Ukaumunna, alongside other landowners including Onyenmaobi Nwairo, Isaac Frank, Chief Isaac Ndubuisi, and John Aliche, welcomed the government’s clarifications, describing the visit as timely in dispelling misconceptions.

“We are highly impressed. This government has shown it has a listening ear and is ready to work with us. We are equally ready to work with the government,” Ukaumunna said.

The landowners pledged their support for the project and assured that no one would obstruct its progress.