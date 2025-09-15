Connect with us

Business

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria records fifth month of easing inflation as rate drops to 20.1% in August

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University rejects ‘false, malicious’ report on vice-chancellor succession

Business

Niger Food, Dangote, Africa Rice partnership to create 500,000 jobs in Nigeria – Adigun

Business

China slowdown worsens as August data miss forecasts, real estate slump deepens

Business

Nigeria's crude output drops to 5-month low as petroleum products import bill swells to N4trn in six months

Business

Tinubu moves to amend PIA: Finance ministry to take control of NNPCL, NUPRC named new concessionaire

Business

FG insists on CBT for all exams over rejection of certificates abroad

Business

Dangote, marketers fight for control of downstream petroleum sector 

Business

Infrastructure Push: UBA commits KES 20.5bn during GMD’s visit to President Ruto

Business

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

 

The Abia State Government has announced that about 3,500 landowners affected by the runway of the Abia Airport project in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, have received compensation, with assurances that outstanding payments will be settled once all indemnity certificates are completed.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, disclosed this at the weekend during a fact-finding visit to the project site, alongside Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije; Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuribe; and the Airport Project Coordinator, Pastor Okorougo Ajị.

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

Pastor Caleb Ajagba with others at the proposed airport site

Ajagba explained that the visit followed complaints from some community members who claimed they had not been paid. He clarified that most cases of non-payment were due to account issues or incomplete indemnity certificates, while stressing that government remained committed to honouring all agreements.

 

“We had complaints about clearing of areas not enumerated, and we discovered it was a human error by a tractor operator. That error has since been corrected to the satisfaction of the host community,” Ajagba said.

Chukwumerije reaffirmed that payments for all enumerated plots within the runway area had been made, except for a few exceptional cases being handled individually. He assured that final payments for land outside the runway would be completed by the end of September.

“We are a listening government. Anyone who has signed indemnity papers but has not been paid should submit their details to my office for resolution,” the commissioner said.

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

Site of the proposed airport

Community leader Mr. Echezola Ukaumunna, alongside other landowners including Onyenmaobi Nwairo, Isaac Frank, Chief Isaac Ndubuisi, and John Aliche, welcomed the government’s clarifications, describing the visit as timely in dispelling misconceptions.

“We are highly impressed. This government has shown it has a listening ear and is ready to work with us. We are equally ready to work with the government,” Ukaumunna said.

The landowners pledged their support for the project and assured that no one would obstruct its progress.

Advertisement
Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

Pastor Caleb Ajagba and others at the airport site

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (177) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (590) Aliko Dangote (112) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (964) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (294) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (101) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement