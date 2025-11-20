Gov. Otti urges clergy to sensitise congregations on obtaining PVCs

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has called on clergy across various Christian denominations to intensify sensitisation of their congregations on the importance of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Speaking at Government House, Umuahia, during an enlarged meeting with Pentecostal ministers in the state, Governor Otti said ministers of the gospel wield significant influence over public morality, awareness creation and social direction. He urged them to use this influence to deepen civic engagement among citizens.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, the governor noted that God had entrusted him with the mandate to create prosperity and lift Abians out of poverty, assuring that he remains focused despite the distractions from the opposition.

Otti also called for stronger collaboration between the government and the clergy to advance developmental programmes and actualise the vision of a new Abia.

“I want to assure you that God sent us here, and He gave us a mandate. We remain focused and are not distracted by the opposition.

“During our campaigns in 2023, we told Abians, ‘weep no more because help is on the way’. From what you can see today, you know that help has come,” he said.

The governor reiterated that his administration is driving prosperity through reforms, infrastructural renewal and economic expansion. He added that as “God’s Own State”, Abia’s transformation requires collective responsibility from both government and the church.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements in the last two years, Otti urged the ministers to enlighten their congregations on government policies and projects.

In their separate remarks, pastors including Amara Uwaeziozi of Masters Vessel, Rev Dr Uche Ume of Power World Ministries, Pastor Innocent Nkemjika of Deeper Christian Life Bible Church and Pastor Anny Ikebudu of House on the Rock, commended the governor for his numerous transformative projects across the state’s economy. They described the achievements as evidence of his commitment to repositioning Abia.

The clergy also appealed to the government to strengthen monitoring of officials tasked with enforcing government policies, increase public sensitisation on government programmes, and further encourage participation in voter registration.

They assured Governor Otti of their full support and continuous prayers, asking God to grant him wisdom, protection and guidance as he pilots the affairs of the state.

The ministers expressed appreciation for the meeting, saying it would enhance synergy between the government and church leaders. They pledged sustained collaboration to ensure Abia continues to make progress under Otti’s leadership, even beyond 2027.