Connect with us

Politics

Gov. Otti urges clergy to sensitise congregations on obtaining PVCs
Advertisement

Politics

VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Terrorism Trial

Politics

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment After Terrorism Conviction

Politics

JUST IN: Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu Guilty on All Terrorism Charges

Politics

JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu Found Guilty of Terrorism as Abuja Court Upholds FG’s Charge

Politics

Nnamdi Kanu ejected from court for ‘unruly’ behaviour as verdict begins

Politics

Abuja Court to Broadcast Nnamdi Kanu Verdict Live

Politics

Tight security, tension in South East as Nnamdi Kanu awaits verdict today 

Politics

Alleged Christian Genocide: 'Trump doesn't make idle threats,' US lawmaker warns Ribadu-led delegation 

Politics

FG blames Trump’s ‘Christian genocide’ claims for renewed attacks 

Politics

Gov. Otti urges clergy to sensitise congregations on obtaining PVCs

Published

23 minutes ago

on

Gov. Otti urges clergy to sensitise congregations on obtaining PVCs

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has called on clergy across various Christian denominations to intensify sensitisation of their congregations on the importance of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Speaking at Government House, Umuahia, during an enlarged meeting with Pentecostal ministers in the state, Governor Otti said ministers of the gospel wield significant influence over public morality, awareness creation and social direction. He urged them to use this influence to deepen civic engagement among citizens.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, the governor noted that God had entrusted him with the mandate to create prosperity and lift Abians out of poverty, assuring that he remains focused despite the distractions from the opposition.

Otti also called for stronger collaboration between the government and the clergy to advance developmental programmes and actualise the vision of a new Abia.

“I want to assure you that God sent us here, and He gave us a mandate. We remain focused and are not distracted by the opposition.

“During our campaigns in 2023, we told Abians, ‘weep no more because help is on the way’. From what you can see today, you know that help has come,” he said.

The governor reiterated that his administration is driving prosperity through reforms, infrastructural renewal and economic expansion. He added that as “God’s Own State”, Abia’s transformation requires collective responsibility from both government and the church.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements in the last two years, Otti urged the ministers to enlighten their congregations on government policies and projects.

In their separate remarks, pastors including Amara Uwaeziozi of Masters Vessel, Rev Dr Uche Ume of Power World Ministries, Pastor Innocent Nkemjika of Deeper Christian Life Bible Church and Pastor Anny Ikebudu of House on the Rock, commended the governor for his numerous transformative projects across the state’s economy. They described the achievements as evidence of his commitment to repositioning Abia.

Advertisement

The clergy also appealed to the government to strengthen monitoring of officials tasked with enforcing government policies, increase public sensitisation on government programmes, and further encourage participation in voter registration.

They assured Governor Otti of their full support and continuous prayers, asking God to grant him wisdom, protection and guidance as he pilots the affairs of the state.

The ministers expressed appreciation for the meeting, saying it would enhance synergy between the government and church leaders. They pledged sustained collaboration to ensure Abia continues to make progress under Otti’s leadership, even beyond 2027.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1005) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (188) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (180) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement