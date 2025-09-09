Abia gears up to meet 21st century challenges in education sector

The Abia State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to repositioning the education sector through a series of reforms and interventions recommended at the recently concluded Education Stakeholders’ Conference.

The aim, according to officials, is to create and sustain a conducive learning environment that will make Abia a leading centre of educational excellence in Nigeria.

As part of this drive, the government recently concluded a two-week intensive training programme for over 4,000 newly recruited teachers, equipping them with 21st-century teaching skills. Posting arrangements for the new teachers were also reviewed to address concerns raised by some of them over difficult locations.

Briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia, after this week’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed that renovation and construction works are ongoing in 63 public schools across the state. He explained that a recent facility tour confirmed significant progress, with projects at different stages ranging from blockwork to roofing and painting.

Prince Kanu further revealed that, based on stakeholders’ recommendations, the state government is considering abolishing elaborate graduation ceremonies for nursery and non-exit classes, as well as the compulsory combination of textbooks and workbooks by publishers.

“Going forward, graduation ceremonies will only be allowed for Primary 6 pupils and SS3 students,” he said. “These ceremonies impose unnecessary financial pressure on parents. We want to reduce that burden.”

On textbooks, Kanu said the practice of bundling workbooks with textbooks would no longer be tolerated, as it prevents younger siblings from reusing books.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, confirmed that the final posting list for the newly recruited teachers had been released after addressing complaints. He explained that some schools are located in hard-to-reach areas, but since children in those communities also deserve education, teachers must be deployed there.

“To encourage teachers posted to such locations, the government has introduced cash incentives,” Ubochi said.

Advertisement

He reiterated that the decisions on limiting graduation ceremonies and separating textbooks from workbooks were taken in the interest of parents’ economic realities.

“It is unreasonable for nursery pupils to hold elaborate ceremonies in expensive gowns,” he said. “Likewise, textbooks should remain reusable while workbooks serve individual pupils. This will save parents significant costs.”

Ubochi added that schools have been directed to charge no more than ₦2,000 for Primary 6 and Basic Education Certificates, while Secondary School Certificates should not exceed ₦4,000. He urged parents to ensure they collect the certificates, noting that they are vital records of their children’s academic progress.

With these reforms, officials said, Abia State is laying the groundwork for an education system that is inclusive, affordable, and competitive in the 21st century.