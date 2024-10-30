Abia begins implementation of  white paper on ABSUU, appoints new VC, management

As part of efforts to reform and enable the Abia state University, Uturu (ABSUU) to play its expected roles, the Abia state government has commenced implementation of the recently released white paper of the visitation panel report on the university with the appointment of Professor Ndukwe Okudo as the new Vice Chancellor, alongside a new management team and governing council.

Other new appointments include those of Rt.Hon Agwu U. Agwu as Pro- chancellor and Dr. Onwubiko Dike as member of governing council.

Others are two deputy vice chancellors, four members of senate, two representatives from the congregation, a delegate from the state Ministry of Tertiary Education and a new Bursar for the university.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed these at the Government House, Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

Kanu said the gesture marks the beginning of a significant change in the university, noting that the visitation panel was constituted to identify the challenges of the university and proffer solutions.

He hinted that the new appointments take effect from November 1, 2024.

A look at the white paper revealed that recommendations of past governments’ White Papers of Visitation panels covering 2000 to 2010, were never implemented, while appointments and actions taken were not done in line with the provisions of the National Universities Commission.

According to the new white paper, VC’s approval limit on contracts has been reduced from N50 million to N10 million. Government ordered the revisitation to the Conditions of Service in the University as well as that the budget of the University to be presented to the University council for consideration and approval before implementation.

“Government accepted the recommendation for a full-scale investigation into the Awards of higher degrees in the university,” he said.

“Government also noted the need to investigate the VC’s traditional title and payroll status. Government further approved the discontinuation of the practice of personal salary payments to former officers and staff serving in other agencies.”

Throwing more light on the implementation of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments in the state, the Information Commissioner made it clear that salaries would no longer be paid on the 28th of the month as has been the case since the inception of this administration.

“The state government and the organized labour have reached an amicable settlement with regards to the issue of the payment of the new minimum wage.

“The payment of the new minimum wage will still happen this October. It might be a bit difficult to commence today, October 28, because the negotiations ended in the early hours of today.

“Rest assured that those payments will be made before the end of the month as promised by the state Governor.” Prince Kanu stated.

Prince Kanu added that the Local Government elections conducted by the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) would still hold this weekend, 2nd November 2024 as scheduled.

He announced that consequently, workers would work for a half day on Friday, 1st November 2024 to enable them travel to their respective registration centres to participate in the elections. He also added that details of the restriction of movement during the elections would be disclosed prior to the day of election.

“The Friday preceding the elections, work will end by 12 noon to enable workers travel to their communities to participate fully in the elections.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the “Ten Million –Know-Your- Number”, “Control Your Number” programme, which is a National Health programme for the free screening of diabetes and hypertension kicked -off in Abia State, Monday 28 October 2024, and would last till the 5th of November 2024.

According to the Commissioner, a total number of 223,847 Abians are expected to be screened during the exercise which is aimed at creating awareness about the diseases.

“It is a national programme and it is intended to screen ten million Nigerians.

“They want to screen people to ascertain how healthy they are because a lot of people die silently as a result of hypertension and diabetes. This programme offers Abians opportunity to get screened for free.

“By this announcement Abians are encouraged to show up at the venues where the screening exercise is taking place.”

The State Information boss informed that the old Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat has been rehabilitated and retrofitted after five years of abandonment by the previous administration. The building would be commissioned in two weeks’ time by Governor Alex Otti.

He equally announced that Abia State Government would participate in the forthcoming burial ceremonies of two prominent Igbo sons who will be laid to rest on the 2nd and 8th of November, 2024, respectively.

They are Chief Dr Emmanuel lwuanyanwu, the immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who will be laid to rest at his Atta, Ikeduru home, Imo state, and late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who will be buried on 8th of November, 2024 at Uburu, Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State.

He further informed that Abia State Government would hold an interdenominational service in honour of late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu on the 7th of November 2024 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.