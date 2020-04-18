By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who passed on last night.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola described Kyari’s death as a great loss to Mr President, his family and the entire nation.

“The late Mallam Abba Kyari was a loyal and dedicated Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and served the nation diligently in that capacity. His death is a great loss to Mr. President, his family and the entire nation.

“May Allah have mercy on the soul of the deceased, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus. I pray Allah to also grant Mr. President and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Oyetola said.

It would be recalled that, Mallam Abba Kyari died on the last hour of Friday at Lagos Hospital after battling with deadly coronavirus pandemic.