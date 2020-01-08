82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, others among the 176 dead in Iran plane crash

The list and nationalities of 176 individuals killed in the Ukrainian airline plane that crashed shortly after take off in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday morning has been revealed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko who announced the nationalities of the passengers on board the flight said the victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians (including all the crew), 10 Swedes, four Afghans and three each from Britain and Germany.

Iranian state media had earlier indicated that 147 of the passengers were Iranians, suggesting that some may have carried dual passports.

Technical difficulties had been blamed for the crash, with officials from both countries saying there was no immediate indication that it had anything to do with the ongoing rift between Iran and the United States over the killing of Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.