OBINNA EZUGWU

Fidelity Bank has reassured of its commitment putting smiles on customers’ faces by enriching their lives through its ongoing savings loyalty program.

To mark this year’s Children’s Day, the bank said it doled out N150, 000 to 62 Sweet Account (SWEETA) holders across the country, a whopping total of N9.3 million.

The bank noted further that as part of its efforts to deepen customer engagement, it has readjusted its approach with respect to the loyalty scheme.

Under the auspices of the loyalty scheme, the bank presented cheques to the beneficiaries of the loyalty scheme at various children’s events organised by Bounty Kiddies Bites & Event, Katsina; Zeelove Event Management; Pamvilla Primary & Secondary School; Refiner School; Ilupeju Junior & Senior Secondary School; Orphanage Home, IDP camp throughout Katsina, Niger, Abuja, Lagos, and so on.

Commenting on this initiative, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe pointed out that all round quality education remains a strong anchor in raising tomorrow’s children and breeding exceptional children who can compete globally. “This is why we have decided to contribute our quota as a bank by offering school fees support to select Nigerian children.

Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe urged well-meaning Nigerians and corporate entities operating in the country to continue to support positive causes that would ensure a secure future for children. In the same vein, Richard Madiebo, Head of Product Development, encouraged prospective and existing customers to open SWEETA accounts for their children and wards to participate in this initiative.

The bank recalled that it has given out N4.1bn to 10,280 customers (7,367 FPSS & 2,913 SWEETA) from the inception of the loyalty scheme to date. In keeping to its promise of rewarding N500,000 “extra income” and N150,000 “School Fees Support” to all active FPSS and SWEETA holders every quarter, the bank conducted random electronic selection of the loyalty beneficiaries across Regional banks/branches for quarter ended March 31, 2021.

During the week, the bank conducted a virtual cluster loyalty selection for Fr. Hillary Group of St. Peters Catholic Church, Awka, and Mrs. Ngozi Cynthia was the recipient of N500, 000 in “extra income.”