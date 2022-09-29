APC Reps candidate, Wale Ahmed promises purposeful representation

Hon Wale Ahmed, a house of representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Agege Federal Constituency, Lagos, has assured the people of the constituency of purposeful representation if elected in 2023.

Ahmed said he would help create policies that will diversify the local economy of the area, with a renewed focus on investments, productivity and youth empowerment programmes.

The Reps candidate gave the assurance during a media chat with our correspondent on Thursday.

He noted that he feels honoured to be in the race to represent the good people of Agege Federal Constituency in the green chamber.

According to him, he sees the opportunity as “a privilege,” promising to represent the collective interest of his people in the National Assembly.

He disclosed that the collective interest and well-being of the people in the Agege would form the nucleus of his representation, noting that he would never betray the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

“At this point in Agege Federal Constituency, we need quality representation. We need someone who will represent the people’s interest and not individualistic interest. When I get to the Green Chamber, our basic needs in this Federal Constituency will be thoroughly addressed. This is not my personal race and that is why I am counting on the support of everyone in Agege Federal Constituency,” he said.

“I am all out to make my people enjoy good dividends of democracy. There are things I will not want to reveal on the pages of newspapers because they are strategies, hopefully, when I get there, I will start unveiling them. But in summary, I will give my people a better, qualitative, proper, functional and responsive representation in the National Assembly, if elected.

“My coming into the race was not by accident. It was well-planned and I have all along been busy researching into ways of making positive impacts on the lives of Nigerians as a whole and my constituency in particular by pushing relevant bills.

“I believe so much in the grassroots and I believe in living in the realities of time. If I don’t mingle with my people properly, I cannot understand their pains and if I don’t understand their pains, I will not be able to represent them better as I wished. I want to give them what they want and not what is available. That is why realistically speaking, I must let them understand and also get them updated about happenings where they sent me to represent them. I shall carry their mandate by the grace of God and that means I am responsible to them because without their mandate I would not be in the National Assembly.

“It is a duty I owe them because they have given me their right, their power, which is the mandate to go there and represent them. It is important for me therefore to live in a consciousness of that all the time and let myself not be fooled and forget that power belongs to the people.

“To our people in Agege Federal Constituency, I am one of you and I am not unaware of the challenges being experienced overtime. On this note, I ask for your support to ensure that I acclaimed the mandate, in February 2023 for our collective good.

“On this note, I enjoin everyone to support me for the sake of our Federal Constituency, for the sake of our children, and the less privileged in our society. This is the time and the time is now”, he noted.